By Laman Ismayilova

The employees of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater have been awarded following the 109th theater season.

At the awarding ceremony, chairman of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, director of the State Academic Drama Theater Azer Pasha Nematov awarded the director of the State Academic Musical Theater, Honored Art Worker Aligismat Lalayev with "Master's Medal".

The development of theatrical art in the country, premieres and performances presented to the audience and future plans were described.

For success in the creative work, honorary diplomas were awarded to the theater's actors Maharram Gurbanov, Huseyn Alili, Alimammad Novruzov and Ruslan Mursalov.

Also, Ali Novruzaliev was presented the "Theater's Friend" award, Aynishan Mammadova - "Best Technical Worker", Sujaddin Sadiyev - "Most Hardworking Employee", Rahib Mammadzade and Atilla Mammadov - "Best Children Role", Zaur Aliyev - "Best Role in Children Play".

In addition, Atabay Ismayilov was awarded as "Best Musician", Murad Aliyev - "Best Choir Artist", Malakkhanum Safarova - "Best Ballet Dancer", Tamilla Aslanova - "Best Assistant", and Honored Artist Nargiz Karimova - "Best Performance Abroad".

Eleonora Mustafayeva and Ibrahim Alizade were named "Most Promising Actors", People's Artist, Knight of the Shohrat Order Ilham Namig Kamal won in the "Anniversary of the Year" nomination, while Farid Rzayev and Gulnara Azizova got the "Most Productive Actor and Actress" prizes.

"The Day before the Wedding", staged by Honored Art Worker Asgar Asgarov, became the "Most Favorite Play". Amrakh Dadashov and Emil Heydarov were chosen the most favorite actors of the season.

The awarding ceremony also included the Crystal Apple Award named after the People's Artist Huseynaghi Sadikhov, established by the artist’s family.

Holder of the Shohrat and Sharaf orders, People's Artist Jannat Selimova won in the nomination "Best Play" for her director's work in "The Little Prince" play.

The prize for "Best Artistic Work in the Play" was awarded to the talented artist Maryam Alakbarli (“The Little Prince”).

Also, holder of the Shohrat order, People's Actress Afag Bashirgizi was named "Favorite Actress".

---

