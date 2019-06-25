By Laman Ismayilova

The world-famous Mexican percussionists Javier Nandayapa and Mirna Yam have performed in Baku.

The concert organized with the assistance of the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan was held within the framework of the "Pearls of Ethnic Music" project at the International Mugham Center, Trend Life reported.

At the opening of the evening, Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini said that the concert is another bridge of culture between the two countries. The ambassador informed the audience about the history of the marimba musical instrument.

Marimba is a percussion instrument consisting of a set of wooden bars struck with yarn or rubber mallets to produce musical tones. Resonators or pipes suspended underneath the bars amplify their sound.

The bars of a chromatic marimba are arranged like the keys of a piano, with the groups of two and three accidentals raised vertically, overlapping the natural bars to aid the performer both visually and physically. This instrument is a type of idiophone, but with a more resonant and lower-pitched tessitura than the xylophone.

On the marimba, one can play any music, including festive and classical. Marimba can often be heard in Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia.

Classical and Mexican music, as well as music of world nations sounded at the concert. The performance of musicians was greeted with great interest.

Javier Nandayapa started his musical career in 1989 with the famous Marimba Nandayapa ensemble. Since 1992, he offered lectures on Central American marimba and gave several workshops in different universities in the United States, Europe, Japan and South America. He started his solo career in 1995.

Mirna Yam graduated in percussion instruments from the Conservatory of Music of the State of Mexico. Since her career beginning in 1993, she has played an important role in promoting percussion instruments and music plays for percussions in educational institutions and cultural forums.

Since 2014, she has been part of Trio Zur also uniting the accordion player Antonio Barberena and the marimba player Javier Nandayapa. They have played at numerous festivals in Mexico, the United States and Guatemala.

