Black and white photography exhibition of an Azerbaijani photographer Soul has opened its doors to art lovers at Emin Qahramanov Art Gallery.

The exhibition is devoted to individual characters and to people who are completely different in temperament and lifestyle. Each portrait presented at the exhibition reflects a separate story with its own unique nuances and striking features. As a portrait photographer, Soul can tell the story of each person, highlighting the most vivid signs.

As a result, the viewer sees bright portraits of completely different people. The photographer's style is both simple and contrast, the background does not distract, but rather concentrates the viewer's attention on the story of the portrayed person.

The most accented part of these portraits is the eyes. Each of the photographs presented differs in depth, mood and atmosphere.

Nevertheless, all the photographs are united by one thing: they are incredibly beautiful and full of emotions. And emotions are all different, but all deep, making the viewers lose themselves in the gallery of unique black and white photographs created by the talented Soul.

"For the exhibition, I tried to choose the photos that are most precious for me, bright and emotional ones. They are not static, but in motion, and that is what I wanted to show. The photos captured my friends, many of whom are famous people. This is my social circle, everyone is different. I usually do not work with models – I photograph ordinary people. I want to show that in any person you can find something special," Soul told Trend Life.

The photographer also explained the reasons behind choosing black photography.

"This is my favorite style. The color often distracts from the portrait, the look, the movement that I would like to show, the geometry of the face and body. In black and white works there is a complete sense of the geometrical nature of what is happening," she said.

Soul often finds models for her photographs among her friends or passers-by in the streets.

She also described her working process. In general, the photo shooting doesn't take place immediately. First of all, the photographer creates a relaxing and friendly atmosphere in order to get real emotions.

However, there are some people who are deep into themselves. So, it is very difficult for them to open up in front of the camera. To overcome all these boundaries, the photographer finds some points of connection. Music, dim lights, candles are the best ways to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Genuine emotions are the key priorities for the photographer. According to Soul, joy and sadness are equally difficult to capture.

"These emotions are close to each other, switching occurs fairly quickly. One insulting word can break you at once, but when someone says something good, you instantly rise again. The main thing for me is to see this, so that a person shows it to me and does not hide," Soul concluded.

