Caspian Style Jam break dance and hip-hop competition has been held at Baku Olympic Stadium.

The project held by Caspian Flava Crew brought together talented dancers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Estonia, Russia and other countries, Trend Life reported.

Break dance and hip-hop competition was held among kids (9-13 years old) and adults (14 years and older). The winners were awarded with certificates and cash prizes: children - 200 manats ($118), adults - 500 manats ($295).

Some 30 kids took part in hip-hop competition. The best 16 dancers competed against each other in battles. The first place was taken by a graduate of Harmony Dance Studio - Kamkilla.

About 15 dancers out of 25 kids were also selected for the break dance final battles. First place was taken by representative of Dance Studio Bgirl Rumeysa.

Some 16 adults took part in break dance competition. First place went to Farman Lazimov (Bboy Button).

Hip-hop competition among adults brought together 24 dancers and 16 of them participated in battles. The first place taken by Ramil Mammadli (Rayman).

Kamran Guliyev, the main organizer of the event, who is a member of the Board of the Azerbaijan Break Dance Federation, stressed that the project aims at the development of the break dance and hip-hop culture and disclosure of the talented youth.

"This competition will allow dancers to represent our country at various world competitions," he added.

Aziz Azizov, the President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and board member of the Youth Union, said that this tournament begins the five-year preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Break dance competitions were first held at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. In March 2019, the International Olympic Committee approved adding break dance in the program of the 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris.

