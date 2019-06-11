By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Narimanfilm studio has held a meeting with the Asian School of Media Studies under the Marwah Studios Complex.

At the meeting at Narimanfilm studio, the Indian delegation, consisting of ten teachers and employees of the Asian School of Media Studies, was headed by the Director of the School, President of Marwah Studios and founder of Noida Film City, Sandeep Marwah, Trend Life reported.

During the meeting, Nariman Mammadov, who is Narimanfilm Director and Board Member of the Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union, spoke in detail about the film studio's activities, as well as the country's excellent locations for filming, the prospects for cooperation between representatives of the film industries of both countries. He noted that the International Salam Youth Film Festival will be held for the first time in Baku on September 2-5.

Sandeep Marwah, in turn, informed about the work of the Asian School of Media Studies, which deals with studies in the field of arts, holds festivals, fashion shows and other media cultural events. The guest gladly agreed to help in the process of organizing a trip of the delegation of Indian adolescents to participate in the Salam film festival.

One of the important topics was the discussion of the goals and opportunities of the Indo-Azerbaijan Film and Cultural Forum. The forum, which has been held for several years, aims to bring people of both countries together through art and culture.

On behalf of the Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union, Sandeep Marwah was awarded an honorary diploma for his contribution to the development of cinema, television and media. Then Marwah, who is the Chairman of the Indo-Azerbaijan Film and Cultural Forum, handed over member certificates to all those present.

Recently, at the invitation of Narimanfilm studio, a group of Bollywood directors and producers, headed by the well-known Indian director and screenwriter David Dhawan, visited Baku and the country's regions.

Within the framework of the visit, the guests from India met with the Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev and discussed issues of cooperation in the field of cinematography.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz