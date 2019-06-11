By Laman Ismayilova

National film "Execution Day" has been recognized as the best in the Best Drama Feature nomination at Genre Celebration Festival in Japan.

The best award-winning films, as specially chosen by judges, were screened in Tokyo, Japan.

20 days after the extended deadline of each round (or the final selection deadline), official selections, nominees, and winners were announced.

"Execution Day" is a psychological thriller directed by Jalaladdin Gasimov. The events in the film take place in prisons during the Soviet time.

"The capture of a detainee is reflected in the camera's exciting moments. While writing the screenplay, I met with the former Soviet-era employees of the Bail Prison and found interesting information," said Jalaladdin Gasimov.

Rovshan Karimduht, Sabir Mammadov, Mammad Aliyev, Nazil Agalarov, Ramin Shikhaliyev, Soltan Gasimov, Hikmat Mammadov, Vugar Gurbanov and others starred in the film.

The film's producer is Mehdi Yagubov. The main purpose of the film’s creation was to reveal the talent among all young people and to show their talents to a wide audience.

The film was previously awarded at international film festivals in the U.S., the UK and Spain, etc.

It is noteworthy that another work of Jalaladdin Gasimov "Sholler's Archive" was also named best at last year's Genre Celebration Festival.

The film "Sholler's Archive" is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists in Azerbaijan and was screened on the special order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Sholler's Archive", based on real events, tells the story of a German colonist Sholler and his family, who migrated to Azerbaijan in the 1840s due to the difficult socio-economic situation in the German lands after Napoleonic Wars.

The film director got all the information about the Shollers from his father.

The shooting of the film took place in Ganja, Goygol, Tovuz and Baku. The cast includes Ajdar Zeynalov, Shirzad Pirallahi, Ramiz Valiyev and others.

