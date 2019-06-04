By Laman Ismayilova

The days of Islamic cuisine and halal products will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time.

World Congress of Islamic Cooking will be held in the country’s capital on July 15-19, Trend Life reported.

The event, organized by World Platform of Islamic Countries Culinary Societies (WICS) will bring together heads of national federations and culinary organizations from different countries.

WICS conference, the first halal food exhibition, the Second International Islamic Cuisine Championship and the first Hilal Star award ceremony of restaurants and chefs will be held as part of the congress.

It should be noted that the First International Islamic Cuisine Championship was held in Baku in 2009. The championship involved well-known chef masters from 40 countries.

World Platform of Islamic Countries Culinary Societies (WICS) was founded by the chefs and culinary associations of 18 Islamic countries in 2017 in Istanbul as headquarter.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz