Caspian Business Hotel will host Family Look 2019 fashion show on June 1.

The project is timed to the International Children's Day, Trend Life reported.

Some 45 children and 35 parents will take part in the fashion show. Winners will be determined in various categories.

The main goal of the project is to create a fashion taste in a family environment, to present trends in family fashion.

Family Look is a unique family style that personifies the unity and cohesion of the family. This style implies the same clothes (or its elements) for each family member.

Most often, Family Look samples can be seen on various photo shoots; however, recently this trend has been gaining momentum on the streets of the city.

The project is headed by Aygun Aliyeva (head of Star Kids Group), and the choreographer is Suleyman Tanehirli.

