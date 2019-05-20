By Laman Ismayilova

The Eurovision Song Contest 2019 has come to an exciting end. Spectacular show was full of surprises and unforgettable moments.

Azerbaijan's Chingiz Mustafayev has impressed all Eurovision fans with stunning performance. He finished in the seventh place at the song contest.

Chingiz’s soulful and passionate performance literally took everyone’s breath away. It drew the listeners into the music to discover previously unknown depths.

The Azerbaijani singer performed his song "Truth" in the middle of the stage in front of an illuminated triangular structure. Four backing vocalists joined the singer at the Eurovision second semi-final. The team included Cedrik Hammar, Patrick Jean Olsson, Pernille Leeloo and Sara Lauinger.

The song is about a dishonest and toxic relationship. It tells a story of one partner who betrays the other, leaving him with a difficult choice: accept the deceit or break free from false illusions.

The 28-year-old singer got the crowd moving with his catchy song. The concert hall was brimming with happy listeners, appreciating all the new and great sounds.

International juries highly appreciated Chingiz’s performance. Thus, Russia gave 12 points to Azerbaijan; Georgia, Romania, Lithuania and Slovenia – 10 points; while Portugal, Malta, Albania and Greece rated the song with 8 points.

Azerbaijan received 197 points from jury in the Grand Final of Eurovision; the points of the audience's vote were 100 – so, in total the country got 297 points.

In turn, the Azerbaijani jury ranked the countries as follows: Russia (12 points), Malta (10 points), Northern Macedonia (8 points), Albania (7 points), Greece (6 points), Italy (5 points), Slovenia (4 points), Cyprus (3 points), Australia (2 points), Belarus (1 point).

At the end, the Netherlands were crowned the winners of the 64th Eurovision song Contest. Duncan Laurence won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest for the Netherlands with the song "Arcade". The country secured its first Eurovision Song Contest victory since 1975.

Italy finished second with 465 points, Russia was third with 369 points, Switzerland was 4th with 360 points. Norway took the 5th place with 338 points, six ahead of Sweden in 6th.

The final night also featured a performance from the American superstar Madonna, and a crowd-pleasing segment that saw previous Eurovision winners singing hit songs from the competition's history.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2019 was the 64th edition of the international song competition. Israel received the right to host the contest after the singer Netta Barzilai’s victory at Eurovision 2018. The motto of the competition was “Dare to Dream”.

The contest was at Expo Tel Aviv, the city's convention center. The first semi-final took place on May 14, and the second one - on May 16. The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 was held on May 18.

Azerbaijan’s entry for Eurovision Chingiz Mustafayev was born in Moscow and moved to Gazakh in Azerbaijan when he was six years old. He learned to play the guitar and started composing his own songs at a very young age. The singer graduated from the Baku Arts Gymnasium.

At age 13, he moved to Baku with his mother and brother, where he was invited to audition for the Azerbaijani version of Pop Idol. The singer won the competition thanks to tremendous support from the jury and viewers of the show.

Chingiz Mustafayev soon became a rising star in the Azerbaijani music industry and by 2013 he was already representing Azerbaijan internationally at New Wave contest in Jurmala, Latvia. Three years later he took part in The Voice of Ukraine.

The singer himself writes lyrics to his songs and performs them on the guitar. At the end of 2011, he created the Palmas group. Chingiz is the lead singer and guitarist of the group.

He has performed with many concert programs. In May 2015, the singer released five of his clips as part of Palmas Life project, presenting cover versions of famous flamenco hits - South Spanish (Andalusian) folk music and dance.

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 after the Azerbaijani television channel ITV joined the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and received the official right to broadcast the competition.

Azerbaijan marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become eighth in the final with their song ‘"Day after day".

The brilliant duet of Aysel and Arash, which represented Azerbaijan next year, took the third place at the song contest, while Safura Alizada, who represented the country at Eurovision 2010 in Oslo, became fifth.

On its fourth attempt with Ell and Nikki's "Running Scared" song, the Land of Fire won the event, bringing the contest to Baku’s Crystal Hall in 2012. Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

Last year, Aysel Mammadova brilliantly performed at Eurovision 2018 semi-final, but she couldn't make it to the final. The singer represented Azerbaijan with the song "X My Heart".

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

