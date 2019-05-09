By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani film "Human" will be screened at the 27th Croatian One-Minute Film Festival.

The director and cameraman of the film is Ruslan Aghazade, member of the Young Cinematographers Club, and the producer is Chingiz Gulamaliyev.

The festival will be held in the city of Pozega from May 29 to June 2, Trend Life reported.

This year the program of the event includes 60 films from different countries.

The festival, organized with the support of the Croatian Film Association, has been held for more than 20 years. It screens one-minute films from around the world.



