By Laman Ismayilova

The exhibition "Taste of Modern Art, Vibrations of Amber Threads" by the Latvian artist Iveta Vecenane has solemnly opened at the Baku Museum of Modern Art.

Addressing the event, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juris Maklakovs stressed that the exhibition was co-organized as part of the 3rd IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival.

The event marks the 100th anniversary of the Latvian Republic.

The exhibition saw more than 20 tapestries. Among the exhibits are tapestries embroidered with amber threads that have never been seen before.

Iveta Vecenane has been taking part in exhibitions since 1986 and her textile art includes tapestries, painting on silk, and costume jewelery. Vecenane uses amber thread in her contemporary textile art. Amber threads are obtained from a mixture of amber powder with polyamide dust.

The Latvian artist is famous for hosting and organizing textile exhibitions on an international scale. She has had solo exhibitions in many different countries.

In 2013, Vecenane hosted the exhibition called "What Does Amber Still Have in Mind?" in Washington at the EU Open House. In 2016-2018, the artist hosted several exhibitions in Europe and Asia. Moreover, she won the 3rd prize in The Second Silk Road Women’s Innovation Design Competition.

Her works can be found in the collections of the Latvian National Museum of Art and the museum of Eskilstuna in Sweden.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz