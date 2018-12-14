By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani barman successfully represented the country at MONIN Cup.

The final of the prestigious international competition for professional barmen was held in France. The competition brought together the best barmen from 46 countries.

Azerbaijani representative Emin Gafarov entered the TOP-10, Trend Life reported.

The national barman took the sixth place at the competition.

MONIN CUP is a national and international competition for bartenders organized by MONIN.

Candidates must be 27 years old or younger (born after December 1991) to qualify for the competition.

The winner of each of these local competitions represented his country at the MONIN CUP international finals, held in France in December 2018.

The theme of this year was "Modern urban culture".

The selected finalists were required to create a new cocktail from ingredients in a mystery box.

At the 30-minute mark, each contestant created new cocktail.

The winner of the competition was determined by the sum of points of the final stage of the competition and the grand final. The winner of MONIN CUP 2018 was named Dimmy Savvaidis (UK).

