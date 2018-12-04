By Laman Ismayilova

Lithuanian capital Vilnius hosts the 16th International Charity Fair under the auspices of Prime Minister's spouse Silvija Skvernelė.

The event was attended by representatives of embassies and diplomatic missions of 35 foreign countries operating at Vilnius Ratus, Azertag reported.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Lithuania was represented at the fair by two separate stands.

Delicious national dishes and sweets delighted the guests of the charity fair, Azertag reported.

Moreover, various types of fruit juices, wine dishes, silk bowls, handicrafts, souvenirs were showcased at Azerbaijan's pavilion.

The national stand caused great interest of Lithuanians and foreign guests.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Atesh Girkhiyev informed the Prime Minister of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis about the national products.

At the same time, the participants of the fair were presented a special concert program featuring Azerbaijani music and dance prepared by young people living in Kaunas.

Azerbaijani group dance "Yalli", performed by the representatives of the Lithuanian and diplomatic corps, was met with great enthusiasm.

The fair was attended by the mayor of Vilnius Mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Šimašius and the heads of diplomatic missions in Lithuania.

Each diplomat greeted the villagers in their own language. The event was broadcast live on the Lithuanian television and was widely covered by local media.

