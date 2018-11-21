By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani representative Fidan Huseynova will become the seventh performer at the international junior contest "Eurovision-2018".

The opening ceremony of the international junior contest "Eurovision-2018" took place in Minsk (Belarus).

Representatives of the countries participating in the contest stepped on the red carpet and answered questions from journalists.

Also during the event, the order of performances of the participants of Eurovision-2018 was determined.

The order of performance of the contest participants come as follows: Ukraine, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Albania, Russia, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Ireland, Serbia, Italy, Australia, Georgia, Israel, France, Macedonia, Armenia, Wales, Malta and Poland.

The international children's song contest "Eurovision-2018" will be held in Minsk on November 25, 2018. The slogan of the competition this year - Light Up.

The candidacy of the representative of Azerbaijan at the competition this year was approved during the internal selection at the Public Television of Azerbaijan.

At the competition, Fidan Huseynova will perform with the song "I Wanna Be Like You" ("Sənin kimi olmaq" / "Being like you").

Fidan Huseynova was born in 2005 in Moscow. She became the first at the Testene Art Baku International Art Festival in the vocal category among performers 9-12 years old in 2017. This year, Fidan participated in several projects, including the song "Say Hallelujah" in a duet with Elnur Huseynov.

She gained popularity after the Baku concert of Lara Fabian, the girl entered the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace and sang the legendary song Je t'aime with her.

Fidan was awarded a scholarship, and her name was added to the Golden Book of Young Talents by order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2016. She also performed abroad in 2018: she travelled to Vienna and Italy. In Vienna, she performed at the concert “Creating the Bridge via songs”, and in Italy, Fidan performed at the Festival in San Remo, where she took 3rd place.

In addition to vocals, Fidan is interested in chess. She began taking chess lessons in 2010 and has already managed to win several tournaments, including the World Chess Championship in Azerbaijan in 2017.

For the first time Azerbaijan was represented at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 - Omar Sultanov and Suad Alekperov with the song “Girls & Boys” took the 12th place.

