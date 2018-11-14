By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites all those who want to spend a Saturday evening listening a young musician, songwriter and performer Orkhan Efendi and his music band.

The event will take place at Museum of 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting on November 17 as part of YARAT Freestyle program

Orkhan Efendi has been writing songs since 2014 and is best known for his Rock, Blues, Blues-Rock, Rock ballades and Rock'n Roll compositions. He is the author of nine songs. His songs are infused with the ideas of romanticism, realism and idealism. We invite everyone to enjoy this musical evening.

The music band includes Orhkan Efendi (vocal), Polad Murtuzayev (drums), Jamal Gurbanov (Keyboards), Shirgasim Janmammadov (guitar), Jamal Mammadov (bass guitar).

The event starts at 19:00. Admission is free.

For more information on musician, please follow the links below:

www.orkhanefendi.com

www.youtube.com/orkhanefendi

www.soundcloud.com/orkhanefendi

Contact number: +99412 505 7718; +99450 251 41 15

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

The Museum of 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting was founded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

It presents works by both prominent and lesser-known Azerbaijani painters from State Collections, such as the National Picture Gallery and the Museum of Modern Art. From 2018 onwards YARAT was commissioned to present a series of exhibitions with the works from the collection and to organize a public programme of events running throughout the year.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz