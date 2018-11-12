By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater will perform in Georgia on November 22.

The theater team will present the play "Autumn Sonata" at the Tbilisi Russian Dramatic Theater, Trend Life reported.

The performance is a theatrical version of a film by Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. The production director is Ilgar Safat.

It tells the story of a celebrated classical pianist Charlotte who is confronted by her neglected daughter.

Eva, wife of the village pastor, invites her mother Charlotte for a visit to her village. She has not seen her for over seven years.

Having met with her mother, Eve expresses all her childhood grievances that have turned her life into hell. As it turned out, any actions of the mother caused her pain.

Eva believes that the mother at one time did not love her.

Charlotte patiently listens to all the accusations of her daughter, she understands that the mother is always responsible for her children if they are unhappy.

The cast includes People's Artists of Azerbaijan - Lyudmila Dukhovnaya, Mabud Magerramov, actresses Rumiya Agayeva, Tamilla Abutalibova.

Azerbaijan Drama Theater was first established on December 20, 1920, as the "State Free Satirical Agitational Theater", however on April 29, 1921, it was renamed as the "Baku Workers' Theater".

In 1937 the name was changed to "Azerbaijan State Red Banner Theater of Russian Drama". Since 1938, it is named as the "Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater". In 1956, the theater was additionally named after the Azerbaijani poet Samad Vurgun.

Many works of Russian literary figures such as Tolstoy, Pushkin, Chekov, Gogol, Lermontov, Mayakovsky, Lavrenyov, as well as Azerbaijani literary figures such as Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bey Huseynzade, Najaf bey Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, works of world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Molière, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, are staged in the theater in Russian.

