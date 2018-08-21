By Laman Ismayilova

Renowned Azerbaijani violinist Nazrin Rashidova will attend the 3rd festival conference of music performance and artistic research "Doctors in Performance".

The festival will take place in Vilnius on September 4–6, Azertag reported.

The Azerbaijani violinist will give a concert on September 6 as part of the festival.

Rashidova, who is the graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, gave concerts in many countries around the world and won international competitions .

Nazrin's extensive repertoire encompasses almost 40 Concertos and over 300 Chamber and Virtuoso works.

Nazrin Rashidova is the founder of the FeMusa orchestra. The team consists of representatives from 11 countries.

Founded in 2008, FeMusa is a professional chamber orchestra of talented female international musicians, the first of its kind in Britain since the 1950's.

Britain's first female chamber orchestra performed at the 9th International Gabala Music Festival this year.

In Gabala, British musicians performed works by A.Vivaldi, E.Elgar, P.Worlok, P.Levis, E.Blog, K.Jenkins, F.Amirov and G.Garaev on the stage.

Doctors in Performance 2018 aims to bring together doctoral candidates and post-doctoral researchers working in the fields of musical performance and practice-based or artistic research in music.

The festival places the emphasis on the music itself with the majority of presentations consisting principally of a musical performance in the form of a recital or a lecture recital related to the research.

Doctors in Performance 2018 is co-organized by HARPS, Hub for Artistic Research and Performance Studies at the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre.

