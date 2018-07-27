By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan after the break again returns to the "Junior Eurovision Song Contest-2018" (JESC).

A participant from Azerbaijan will be determined in the near future.

Azerbaijan debuted in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2012. In 2008, İTV announced that Azerbaijan would take part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2008 in Limassol, but then withdrew before the contest.

After taking part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2013, Azerbaijan withdrew from the contest because of unspecified reasons. On July 25, 2018, it was announced that Azerbaijan will return to the song contest.

Azerbaijan at was represented by duo Suada Alakbarova & Omar Sultanov (2012) and Rustam Karimov.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest is a song competition which has been held by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) annually since 2003.

This year the song contest will take place in the Belarusian capital city, Minsk on November 25. It will be the second time that the contest will be held in Belarus, after it staged the 2010 edition.

The highest number of countries in the history of the competition will take part in the 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest at the 15,000 seat Minsk Arena.

Nineteen countries have confirmed provisional participation. Along with Azerbaijan, France and Israel will also return to the song contest.

Kazakhstan and Wales will both take part for the first time.

The slogan this year is the hashtag #LightUp. The logo of the contest is based around a morning star made of vertically inverted sound waves.

The source of inspiration was the artistic potential and creative aspiration of the young participants who fill the scene like a star.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

