By Laman Ismayilova

With its ancient history, rich culture, Nakhchivan is one of the oldest and most ancient civilization centers in the world.

The history of Nakhchivan dates back to 5,000 years ago. It had close political, economic and cultural ties with the civilizations of the Middle East and this was reflected in numerous historical and archaeological monuments of the Autonomous Republic.

More than 1,200 historical monuments have been registered in Nakhchivan, 57 of which are renowned internationally and 496 nationally.

Ordubad, the second most significant city of Nakhchivan is considered a live museum of the Eastern world. It was one of the most important trade cities, with caravans passing from China, Europe and India.

The city has marvelous neighborhoods with their own squares, mosques, gardens, water springs and bathhouses, which are of particular interest.

Due to its rich architectural monuments, Ordubad was declared a reserve and treasure of humanity in 1977.

One of such monuments is located in Ordubad, not far from Nasirvaz village.

Gamigaya rock carvings are dated to the 4th-1st millennia BC including the Bronze and Early Iron Ages.

Basically, all of them are concentrated near the springs in the territory of the mountain plateau of Garangush, a mountain plateau called Nabi yurda and on a site called Golyar.

Gamigaya is the second largest after Gobustan place of abundant rock petroglyphs.

Holy Prophet Noah's Ark, according to legend, anchored in Nakhchivan, in an area now called Gamigaya (Ship-Rock), located at an altitude of 3,906 meters above sea level.

Due to the natural geological process, large rock clusters formed on the mountain slopes and in numerous mountain hollows. About 1,500 amazing rock carvings have been found there.

Different by subject these drawings are broken, scratched or carved with great skill and artistic taste. Here you can find images of goats, deer, bulls, dogs, snakes, birds, fantastic animals, as well as images of people, different signs, etc.

The tribes inhabiting Nakhchivan in ancient times, surrounding their nature, fauna and flora, way of life and economic activity, their religious views, etc. figuratively recorded in the form of various plots and signs on the rocks.

Some paintings at Gamigaya reflected ancient ideas and beliefs connected with the struggle of good and evil powers. Single, pair and group images can also be found there. Ancient artists created amazing examples of ancient pictorial art.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

