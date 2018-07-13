By Laman Ismayilova

Hollywood star, musician, scriptwriter and producer Steven Seagal will become a special guest of the International Music Festival "Zhara 2018".

The well-known singer and composer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), who is one of the organizers of the festival, told about this in an interview to the Russian magazine Glamor.

EMIN recalled that last year a special guest of the festival was the German vocalist, frontman of the Rammstein group Till Lindemann, stressing that this year Steven Seagal will come to the festival.

"I think it will be a big surprise for Baku. As well as Till Lindemann, Stephen Seagal is a great legend," said EMIN, adding that the Hollywood star will perform his compositions at the festival.

By the way, it is not first visit of American actor to Azerbaijan.

He came to Baku several times, and in 2015 he performed with a solo concert at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

In November 2017, EMIN and Steven Seagal presented the video of the famous blues song "Boogie man" by Freddie King.

The idea of this musical duet came after EMIN and Steven agreed that both love the blues

Zhara is a joint project of Azerbaijani singer Emin Agalarov, honored artist of the Russian Federation Grigory Leps and founder of the Russian radio award "Golden gramophone", Sergey Kozhevnikov.

The summer music event will take place in the Sea Breeze recreation center on July 26-29.

Overall, more than 500 guests, including musicians, dancers and members of delegations arrived last summer in Baku for the music festival.

