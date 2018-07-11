By Laman Ismayilova

The National Museum of the History received new exhibits.

A badja (jar) and ladle which are samples of copper art of the early 20th century as well as a scarf were included into museum's collection.

The words “Sahibi Seifullah” are unscripted on badja.

Dark blue scarf with golden edges and fringe is a valuable material from the point of view of studying the style aesthetic taste of the Azerbaijani woman.

The exhibits are important for the study of the ethnographic history of the era.

The Azerbaijan National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century. The largest museum in the country, was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books. The collections allow visitors and researchers to investigate the history of the country and the daily life and culture of the nation from ancient times to the present.

