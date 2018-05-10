By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Fashion Week is coming back soon with new amazing looks.

The fashion show will take place in Baku Flame Towers on May 17-19. The runway show is timed to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The fashion show will feature a series of ceremonial shows with the participation of such famous designers as Fakhriya Khalafova, Diana Ahadpur-Kengerli, as well as Alex Chzhen, Yerlan Zholdasbek, Makhaim, Mak Mari and many others who will present new fashion collections Autumn- winter 2018/19.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week will help to plunge into the history of the beauty and style of Azerbaijani women. Before you flashed images, transformed over a hundred years, clearly demonstrating the evolution of fashion in the last century.

Besides fashion shows, AFW showrooms will be available for the guests. Fashion lovers have a chance to talk with designers, learn about the latest fashion trends, discover new names and find something special for their wardrobe.

During its existence due to the high level of organization and finding the status of the leading fashion event of the country, the Organizing Committee of Azerbaijan Fashion Week signed a number of partnership agreements for cooperation with fashion weeks in different countries, promoting Azerbaijan and region in the fashion community at the international level.

Its partners include Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, Kazakhstan Fashion Week, Tbilisi Fashion Week, Caspian Fashion Week, Belarus Fashion Week, and Krasnodar Fashion Week.

A few days ago, an agreement was also signed with Volga Fashion Week, whose representative will also be among the honored guests of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

Official website: www.afw.az.

For more information and press accreditation please contact: press@afw.az

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz