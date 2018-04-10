By Laman Ismayilova

Latin American Film Festival will be held in Baku on April 16-19.

The event, organized by the Mexican Embassy in Baku, will take place at Park Cinema (Flame Towers), Landmark Cinema Hall and in the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Azertag reported.

The festival’s aim is to closely familiarize the visitors with the culture and traditions of the Latin American countries, their history and in particular cinematography.

"Latin American countries have rich cultural heritage. The process of long-term synthesis of new public trends with ancient traditions reflects both the cultural and gastronomic diversity of the region, as well as its history and linguistic richness," the message said

Latin American Film Festival will cover the films produced in 7 Latin American countries , including Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Costa Rica. Peru and Mexico.

The films "Land and Shade" (Colombia), "The Return" (Costa Rica), "Owner of the story" (Brazil), "Conducta" (Cuba), 'Wild Tales" (Argentina), "Instructions not Included" (Mexico), "Old Friends" (Peru) will be screened at the festival.

All films are in Spanish and Portuguese and have English subtitles.

Admission is free.

