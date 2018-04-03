By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev will give a concert in Saffron-Walden, the UK, on April 14.

Saffron Hall will host cellist Jamal Aliyev`s concert in Tchaikovsky's beautiful Rococo Variations, Azertag reported.

The concert will open with Rimsky-Korsakov's exciting overture based on Russian folk tunes and closes with Prokofiev's last symphony.

In March, young cellist performed with Bolton Symphony Orchestra in London. The concert featured works by Russian composers.

BBC Introducing Classical Artist Jamal Aliyev enjoys performing as a solo artist, and a chamber musician in Europe and Asia.

Jamal participated in a number of international festivals in Turkey, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, China and other countries. The 24-year-old cellist is the winner of the third Arts Club – Sir Karl Jenkins Music Award.

The musician performed on BBC Radio 3, Medici TV and London Live TV on many occasions, including his solo performance with the BBC Concert Orchestra where he gave his debut live broadcast at the Menuhin Hall.

He has recorded his debut CD with the Champs Hill label and has been performing as a solo cellist and a chamber musician in prestigious major venues around the World.

