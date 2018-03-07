By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Dance and Cheerleading tournament has been held in Serhedchi Olympic Sport Centre.

The tournament was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Association (ADA), Cheerleading Union and Azerbaijan Youth Union, Trend Life reported.

A 10-hour dance marathon was attended by 4,200 dancers who competed in genres - dance show, folkloric stylization, ethnic folklore, Bollywood, cheerleading, oriental dance, hip-hop. The championship was held in four age categories - baby, children, juniors, adults. The jury included the honored art figure Rimma Mammadova, choreographers and dancers Ulviya Hasanova, Farhad Aliyev, Natavan Musayeva and Farid Ibrahimov.

"The dance marathon has aroused great interest of the youth. I invite everyone to participate in the championship of Azerbaijan on June 10. The Organizing Committee thanks the referee team for good and objective work," said ADA President Aziz Azizov.

The winners include Khadija Azimli, Jam SS (the class of Imam Bakhyshov and Zulfiya Gaziyeva), dance teams Aysel, Trio, Buta, Ugur Barda, Legend, Graciya, Günel, Dreamers ,Shirvan, İnci,Dilbarim, Xarl Bulbul, Asiman "and others.

