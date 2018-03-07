By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to spend a wonderful musical evening with talented contrabassist Javad Javadzade.

The concert will take place in YARAT Contemporary Art Centre on March 14.

The event organized as part YARAT Freestyle project, an open platform for everyone who looks to engage creatively with a broad and diverse audience. The concert starts at 19:00.

YARAT Freestyle aims to set up a scene for creative groups and individuals and is open to actors, dancers, performance artists, musicians and other cultural practitioners. Anyone with a project or an idea can reach out to us.

Javad Javadzade graduated from the Uzeir Hajibeyov Baku Academy of Music. He worked as soloist of the Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra, and later was appointed Principal Double Bass with the Georgian Philharmonic Orchestra.

He played under the baton of such conductors as Maestro Rauf Abdullayev, Nikoloz Rachveli, Ennio Morricone, Maxim Vengerov, Laurent Petitgirard, Peter Rundel, Ignat Solzhenitsyn and Sir Neville Marriner.

As a member of the chamber orchestra “Georgian Strings” he took part in 23rd festival “Al Bustan” in Beirut, Lebanon. He is also artistic director of the chamber ensemble “Metamorphoses”.

Javad is a diploma winner of J. M. Sperger competition, Germany, and the first prize winner of 18th International Music Competition EUTERPE in Corato, Italy.

He is a dedicatee and first performer of the works written by contemporary composers such as Rufat Ramazanov, Xadija Zeynalova and Dmitri N. Smirnov. Beginning from 2011, he plays in duo with Adel Javadzade, piano. He plays the instrument made by French luthier Richard Gonon in 2017.

For registration, please contact:

+99412 505 14 14,

+994502469292

Registration days: Monday – Friday, 10 am – 6.30 p.m

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

