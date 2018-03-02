By Aygul Salmanova

The location of Nakhchivan at the intersection of ancient roads connecting the South Caucasus with the Middle East played an important role in the economic and cultural development of the region.

The adoption of Islamic religion in Nakhchivan, which has historically high cultural traditions, had resulted in reverence and prosperity in architecture as well as in different fields of science and culture, said Head of the Department of History, Ethnography and Archeology Nakhchivan Branch of ANAS, correspondent member of ANAS Vali Bakhshaliyev.

“The Islamic culture patterns in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic differ in their diversity and originality. Among examples of Islamic culture civil constructions have a special place. Bridges have a special place among these civilian buildings, consisting of residential, commercial buildings, baths, madrasas and others,” he told Azertac.

Bakhshaliyev noted that it is impossible to imagine the economic and cultural development of Nakhchivan in the Middle Ages. Settlement of residential areas in the mountainous area necessitated the construction of bridges, one of the most important communications mediums, he said.

“Research on the territory of the Nakhchivan shows that such buildings have been more before, but to date few survived,” he noted.

The head of the department said that the ancient bridges in the autonomous republic can be divided into two groups.

“The first group of bridges was once erected on the Araz River. One such bridge was located near Gulustan village of Julfa region. This civilian structure is called ‘Ziya-ul-Mulk Bridge’ in the scientific literature, and among the people it is called ‘Isgandar Bridge’. Gulustan bridge is one of the most beautiful examples of medieval Azerbaijani architecture,” he said. “According to sources, Amir Teymur passed across Ziya-ul-Mülk bridge when he came to Nakhchivan from Marand and Zer valleys in 1386.”

“There is a second bridge known as the Shah Abbas Bridge near Gulustan bridge, with the Caravanserai located on both banks of the Araz River. Perhaps this bridge was constructed after the Gulustan bridge collapsed and lost its importance,” Bakhshaliyev said.

He also noted that bridges and caravanserais played an important role in regulating the economic, cultural and trade relations of Azerbaijan in the Middle Ages, including Nakhchivan. The bridges included in the second group provided a link between the Nakhchivan villages and played a significant role in economic and cultural relations with other countries, he added.

Such bridges include the Lakatat and Kazanchi bridges on Alinjacay, Bilav, Bist, Mazra, Aleghi bridges on Gilanchay and its branches, and the Dadai bridge over Arpachay and others.

Noting that bridges built in Nakhchivan have played an important role in the development of internal and international trade in Azerbaijan Vali Bakhshaliyev underlined that today the historical and cultural monuments in the ancient city are covered by state care.

It should be noted that Nakhchivan city of the autonomous republic this year is the capital of Islamic culture.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz