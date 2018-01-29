By Laman Ismayilova

The winners of "Green Art" project, aimed at environmental protection, have been named.

The project was co-organized by ASAN Volunteers, ASAN School, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts with the financial support of the Azerbaijan Youth Fund, Trend Life reported.

The competition featured works in various genres, including landscape and still life. Three artists, whose works were selected by jury members were awarded diplomas and valuable prizes.

The representatives of creative youth, public figures took part in the event.

Notably, "Green Art" project is headed by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Tunzala Agayeva.

