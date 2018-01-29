By Laman Ismayilova

Fashion house of Azerbaijani designer "Gyunel" Couture showcased its Spring/Summer 2018 collection in Paris on January 24.

The runway show took place in the famous in Ritz hotel, located in the historical Vendome square.

The displayed clothes were sewn based on the tales of Hans Christian Andersen, Report.az informs.

Famous fashion designers and eminent art figures attended the event.

Founded by designer and artist Gyunel Rustamova, the fashion house is based in London.

By the way, this was sixth show of her collection in Paris.

With its mission and continuous quest for elevating craftsmanship, glamour and reverie, Gyunel Couture has set the standard for a new era within luxury Couture.

Fashion house caters to the world’s most elite couture clients, offering an unparalleled, by appointment-only personal service at the brand’s luxury VIP Knightsbridge showroom just opposite Harrods.

A firm favourite on both the runway and red carpet, Gyunel has established a notable celebrity following, with high-profile names such as Natalie Portman, Cara Delevingne, Sharon Stone and Olivia Palermo who have attended Gyunel’s fashion shows, with supermodels such as Erin O’Connor, Yasmin Le Bon, and Coco Rocha walking in them. Fans of the brand include Izabel Goulart, Eva Longoria, Nina Agdal and Princess Al Said, who have all beautifully graced Gyunel Couture.

