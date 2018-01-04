By Laman Ismayilova

The final concert within the project "Evenings of mugham music" has taken place in International Mugham Center.

Honored Teacher Gazanfar Abbasov, mugham masters Khayala Abdullaeva, Shafag Khalili, Sariya Pirimova, Gulnar Gudretli, Miryusif Mirizade, Ulker Mirzazade, Fidan Giyasbeyli, Gamidrza Rzai, Nushaba Kerimova, Durdana Alakparova, Malik Hasanov, Inji Shirvanli, Sadaf Budagova performed rhythmic mugams - "Heirati", "Mansouriyya", "Karabakh shikestesi", "Osmanli", "Heydari", "Simayi-Shems", "Ovshari", "Arazbar", "Shirvan shikestesi" and "Kesme shikestesi", Trend Life reported.

Each performance was incredible. The gala concert was met with storm of applause.

Mugham masters were accompanied by musicians Altay Niftaliyev, Rashad Ibragimov (tar), Tabriz Yusufov, Araz Agaverdiyev (kamancha), Suleyman Aliyev (balaban), Rukhulla Dadashov (naghara), Aysu Sakhova (ganun), Ramil Mammadli (ud).

A series of concerts devoted to the Azerbaijani mugham modes (Rast, Shur, Segah, Chahargyah, Bayati-Shiraz, Shushter, Humayun) kicked off from 16 May to June 30.

In the new season, which began on October 11, there were evenings devoted to various areas of mugham music-"Mahur-Hindi", "Bayati-Kurd", "Orta Mahur", "Rahab" and other.

