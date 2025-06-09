Energy, digital tech and trade in focus at Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan economic talks
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will deepen their economic dialogue during the IV Tashkent Investment Forum, where a dedicated panel on June 11 will focus on strengthening bilateral trade and joint investments.
Titled “Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan: Vector of Economic Partnership”, the session will bring together high-level officials and business leaders to discuss collaborative opportunities in energy, transport, agriculture, industry, and digital technology. The event will also spotlight regional connectivity projects such as the Middle Corridor and offer a platform to identify new paths for sustainable economic cooperation.
Representing Azerbaijan will be senior economic officials, including First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev, AZPROMO’s Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev, and KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov.
