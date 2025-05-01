Azernews.Az

Trade volume between Azerbaijan and US revealed

1 May 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In January–March 2025, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and the United States amounted to 133.7 million USD, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

