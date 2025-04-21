Vienna hosts COP29 Conference on green energy and sustainability

21 April 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The COP29 Presidency, in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), hosted a hybrid conference on "COP29 Energy Initiatives and Commitments: Progress and Next Steps" at the Vienna International Centre, Azernews reports, citing the COP29 Presidency.

The event aimed to build momentum for COP29 by promoting sustainability in international climate and energy relations, while also mobilizing support and action for COP30.

The conference brought together both in-person and virtual participants from diplomatic missions, government representatives, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society in Vienna.

The event sought to encourage broad participation in global energy initiatives, strengthen multilateral dialogue, and conceptualize next steps to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy systems.

Hen Liu, UNIDO’s Senior Technical Advisor on Climate and Technology Partnerships, opened and moderated the event.

The conference featured addresses by Fatu Haydara, Deputy Director-General and Executive Director of the Global Partnerships and External Relations Department of UNIDO; Rovshan Sadigbayli, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Austria and Permanent Representative to UNIDO; and others.

Following the opening session, Rana Goneim, Head of the Energy and Climate Action Department of UNIDO, Elmar Mammadov, Jala Ibrahimova, Co-Chairs of the COP29 Action Agenda Global Initiatives Group, Lala Mehdiyeva, a group member, and Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, gave a joint presentation on energy initiatives at COP29.

According to information from the opening day of the conference in Vienna, the "Commitment on Green Energy Zones and Corridors" was approved by 57 Parties and 9 non-Parties at COP29.

The "Hydrogen Declaration" was endorsed by 63 Parties and 15 non-Parties, while the "Energy Storage and Grid Commitment" received endorsement from 65 Parties and 42 non-Parties at COP29. All commitments remain open for endorsement, and non-Parties and interested parties can express their support by sending a letter or verbal note to the respective addresses provided.