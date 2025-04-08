Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 8 2025

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs benefit from over $320 million in tax and duty relief on imports

8 April 2025 16:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs benefit from over $320 million in tax and duty relief on imports
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have received significant financial support through tax and customs incentives aimed at promoting investment and technology imports, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more