Norway's Direct Foreign Investments in Azerbaijan decrease by 10.2%

31 March 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Last year, the volume of direct foreign investments from Norway into the Azerbaijani economy amounted to 136.7 million US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

