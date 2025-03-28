Money is transfers from Azerbaijan to Lithuania drop
In 2024, remittances from Azerbaijan to Lithuania totaled $3.2 million, marking a decrease of $1.8 million (or 36.5%) compared to the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. Lithuania’s share in Azerbaijan’s total remittances stood at 0.6% for the year.
