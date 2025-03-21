Azernews.Az

Friday March 21 2025

Germany’s direct investments in Azerbaijan soar

21 March 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)
Germany’s direct investments in Azerbaijan soar

This surge in German investment underscores the growing economic ties between the two countries and highlights Germany’s increasing role in Azerbaijan’s economic development.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more