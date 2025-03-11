Azerbaijan approves amendments to housing code for social rental agreements

11 March 2025 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the "Housing Code." According to the document, citizens from specified categories will be provided with living spaces from the state or municipal housing fund through social rental agreements.

Azernews reports that this was reported by MP Vugar Bayramov on his social media account.

He noted that, under the legislation, several families and citizens will receive free housing with state support. "According to the current legislation, conditions are created for families of martyrs, war veterans, disabled individuals from the Chernobyl accident, and citizens who lost their parents to access the social housing fund. The new amendments include registering families in need of housing and providing them with living spaces under social rental agreements. This will further increase access to free housing."

"Under the new rules, changes have been approved to Article 48 of the Social Housing Code. This article pertains to residential areas provided under a social rental agreement. According to the law, individuals can only be registered as in need of residential space once to obtain housing from the state housing fund under a social rental agreement," V. Bayramov added.