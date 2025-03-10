Azernews.Az

Monday March 10 2025

Azerbaijan reports growth in loans to construction industry

10 March 2025 18:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reports growth in loans to construction industry
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

As of February 1st this year, the volume of loans granted to the construction and building sector in Azerbaijan amounted to ₼1.2 billion ($0.7 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank. It is also worth noting that the total credit portfolio for the real sector in Azerbaijan reached ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more