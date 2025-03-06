YAŞAT Foundation holds meeting with banks to discuss support for martyrs' families and war veterans
The “YAŞAT” (YASHAT) Foundation held a meeting with representatives of banks in Azerbaijan yesterday, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Banks Association, Azernews reports.
Elvin Huseynov, head of the Foundation and a Garabagh war veteran, highlighted the Foundation’s initiatives supporting martyrs’ families and war invalids. He outlined the goals and projects aimed at addressing their needs.
The meeting focused on exploring cooperation opportunities and support for ongoing projects under the Foundation’s activities.
The primary mission of the “YAŞAT” Foundation is to enhance civil society initiatives that complement state efforts in the social protection of martyrs' families and war veterans, ensuring transparency, accountability, and public oversight.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!