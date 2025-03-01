Azernews.Az

Saturday March 1 2025

Azerbaijan's broad money supply decreases

1 March 2025 19:19 (UTC+04:00)
As of February 1, 2025, the volume of broad money supply (M3) in Azerbaijan amounted to 45.56 billion manat, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

