Transparency and tax reforms to boost investment and employment, says official

1 March 2025 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

The basis of our policy for the near future is to increase the share of indirect taxes in the formation of budget tax revenues by making consumer spending more transparent. At the same time, we aim to reduce the corporate tax burden on businesses, thereby creating profit at their disposal and promoting investment opportunities, new jobs, and higher wages.

Azernews reports, Nijat Imanov, Head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, made these remarks at the 3rd "Tax and Accounting Summit" held in Baku today.

He also mentioned that additional incentive measures for representatives of the real sector are a priority:

"These measures are related to criteria for increasing employment, the formation of high-income human capital, and investment in the country. Dialogue between the state and the private sector is extremely important for these processes to be successful and sustainable."

"Effective cooperation helps to better understand the needs of the private sector and take appropriate measures," N. Imanov emphasized.