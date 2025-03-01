3rd Tax and Accounting Summit kicks off in Baku
The 3rd "Tax and Accounting Summit" event has started today in Baku, Azernews reports.
The event is attended by Nijat Imanov, Head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Tamerlan Mashadihasanli, Head of the Product and Services Department at AzInTelecom, along with representatives from various state and private organizations.
Accountants, financiers, tax specialists, entrepreneurs, and other interested individuals are also attending.
Participants have the opportunity to deeply explore changes in accounting and tax systems, new legislation, and their impact on businesses.
The event serves as an essential platform for specialists seeking to adapt to changes in the tax and accounting landscape, develop new approaches, and make strategic decisions.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!