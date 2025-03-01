3rd Tax and Accounting Summit kicks off in Baku

1 March 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

The 3rd "Tax and Accounting Summit" event has started today in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event is attended by Nijat Imanov, Head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Tamerlan Mashadihasanli, Head of the Product and Services Department at AzInTelecom, along with representatives from various state and private organizations.

Accountants, financiers, tax specialists, entrepreneurs, and other interested individuals are also attending.

Participants have the opportunity to deeply explore changes in accounting and tax systems, new legislation, and their impact on businesses.

The event serves as an essential platform for specialists seeking to adapt to changes in the tax and accounting landscape, develop new approaches, and make strategic decisions.