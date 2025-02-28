Azerbaijan Hotel Association holds 6th General Assembly to review 2024 achievements and future plans [PHOTOS]

28 February 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The 6th General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association (AHA) was held to review the progress made in 2024 and outline future strategies for the hospitality sector, Azernews reports.

The event, attended by government officials, hotel industry representatives, and tourism association leaders, featured discussions on service quality, pricing policies, and the National Star Classification of hotels. Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Kenan Guluzade, highlighted the importance of hotel ratings and ongoing classification efforts, with monitoring set to expand to regions such as Ganja, Sheki, Gabala, and Khankendi.

Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau (ATB) Chairman Florian Zengschmid emphasized destination marketing and sustainability programs, while AHA Chairman Eldar Alimuradov praised the hospitality sector’s role in COP29 and the opportunities arising from new hotels in liberated territories.

AHA CEO Gunay Sağlam presented the association’s 2024 achievements and 2025 action plan, which includes lobbying efforts, human capital development, and sustainability initiatives.

The event also featured video messages from European hospitality leaders and concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing the best hotels of the year.