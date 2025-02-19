Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan reveals volume of cargo through its transport corridors

19 February 2025 16:34 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In 2024, Azerbaijan's transport corridors handled a total of 33.26 million tons of cargo, with a turnover of 13.2 billion ton-km, marking a 1.4% increase in volume and a 2.5% rise in turnover compared to the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

