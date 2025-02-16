Azernews.Az

Sunday February 16 2025

Azerbaijan's retail sales of textile, clothing, and footwear increase

16 February 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's retail sales of textile, clothing, and footwear increase

In January of this year, textile products, clothing, and footwear worth 701.6 million manat were sold to consumers in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistic Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more