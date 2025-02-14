Trendyol ships 20 million products to Azerbaijan, wins e-commerce award

14 February 2025 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Trendyol, one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms and Turkiye’s top platform, has shared shopping data for its Azerbaijani customers in 2024, Azernews reports. In the past year, Trendyol shipped over 20 million products to Azerbaijan, with women's clothing, sports shoes, cosmetics, skincare products, and home goods being the most popular. Clothing remains the top category, accounting for over...

