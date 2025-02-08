Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan expands market reach with online sales in Turkmenistan

8 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In a move to expand its market reach, Azerbaijan has launched online sales of "Made in Azerbaijan" branded products in Turkmenistan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan.

