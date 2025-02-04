CBA discusses strategic priorities for Azerbaijan’s insurance sector

4 February 2025 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The strategic priorities of the insurance sector for the current year have been discussed at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports, a post shared by the Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov, shared on his official X account.

The post reads that a meeting was held with the leaders of the insurance sector in the country.

"We held a meeting with the leaders of the insurance sector. During the meeting, we discussed the results of the past year and the strategic priorities for the current year, including short- and medium-term goals, as well as measures to be implemented within the framework of the financial sector development strategy," the post stated.