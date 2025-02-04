CBA discusses strategic priorities for Azerbaijan’s insurance sector
The strategic priorities of the insurance sector for the current year have been discussed at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports, a post shared by the Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov, shared on his official X account.
The post reads that a meeting was held with the leaders of the insurance sector in the country.
"We held a meeting with the leaders of the insurance sector. During the meeting, we discussed the results of the past year and the strategic priorities for the current year, including short- and medium-term goals, as well as measures to be implemented within the framework of the financial sector development strategy," the post stated.
Mərkəzi Bankda #sığorta sektorunun rəhbər şəxsləri ilə görüş keçirdik. Görüş zamanı sığorta sektoru üzrə 2024-cü ilin nəticələrini və cari il üçün strateji prioritetləri müzakirə etdik.— Taleh Kazimov (@TalehKazimov_T) February 4, 2025
Həmçinin yaxın və ortamüddətli hədəflər, o cümlədən maliyyə sektorunun inkişaf… pic.twitter.com/vCtFHEi9Ck
