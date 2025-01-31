Azernews.Az

Friday January 31 2025

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund prioritizes currency diversification

31 January 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund prioritizes currency diversification
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has revealed its total investment portfolio.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more